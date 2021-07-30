Watch
New school year brings concerns over students' e-cigarette use

With a new school year right around the corner and some kids going back to in person, there's concern it could bring about a resurgence of nicotine addiction.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 30, 2021
Prior to the pandemic more than 3.5 million kids were using e-cigarettes.

That's one in five high school and one in 20 middle school students.

When kids left school because of COVID-19, anti-tobacco groups admit they're not sure what happened to usage.

But with pandemic-induced mental health concerns and a return to peer pressure on the horizon they're worried.
Linda Mendonca, president of the National Association of School Nurses, says e-cigarette education is ongoing in the school systems but having an open line of communication between the school and parents is important.

"I think it's important to look for signs of some of those stressors because we don't want you know youth to resort to coping strategies, such as e cigarettes they're very enticing."

