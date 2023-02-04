New student loan webpage launched for those misled by universities

(KERO) — The Biden administration launched a new webpage this week with clearer instructions for people applying for a specific type of student loan forgiveness.

It's called borrower defense to repayment and it's for students who took out loans for a school that misled or lied to them.

For example, the college may have inflated its job placement numbers.

The website says each application will take about 30 minutes to complete.

Meanwhile, Biden's separate plan, to cancel up to 20 thousand dollars in student debt is still held up in the courts.