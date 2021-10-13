Watch
New wind farms would dot US coastlines under Biden plan

Michael Dwyer/AP
In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says the Biden administration will hold lease sales for up to seven offshore wind farms on the East and West coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico in the next four years. The projects are part of the administration's plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Oct 13, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven offshore wind farms would be developed on the East and West coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico under new plan from the Biden administration.

The projects are part of President Joe Biden's plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says her department hopes to hold lease sales by 2025 off the coasts of Maine, New York and the mid-Atlantic, as well as the Carolinas, California, Oregon and the Gulf of Mexico. The projects are part of Biden's plan to confront climate change and could avoid about 78 million metric tons of planet-warming emissions.

