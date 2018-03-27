New York City could ban checking work email after hours

Leave work at work, or else!

Many people dread checking their work email when they're off the clock. Now one New York City official wants to make it illegal to look at work messages after hours. The City Council member plans to pitch a bill this week.

While some people love the idea and say they need a break, others say your life and work balance is personal and the government should not be involved. There are also question about exceptions, such as would it apply to those in law enforcement or the medical field?

If it passes it would only apply to people in New York City.

