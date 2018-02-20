New York Toy Fair's grossest toys and games

TUCSON, Ariz. - The annual New York Toy Fair showed off some fo the newest and most innovative toys from big name brands like Lego, Mattel, and Hasbro.

Although, some of them may give parents second thoughts on purchasing that new toy.

One of the newest - and grossest - toys is the Poo-Dough. You know, it's practically Play-Dough and it looks like something you'd normally flush down the toilet, but luckily it comes without the smell.

It allows you to shape the perfect stool with two different shades of brown dough.

Another highlight of the toy fair is the Pop-A-Zit. It's for those that love to pop those pesky blemishes, but this time it comes without the pain.

If that's too disturbing or not your cup of tea, there's the Toilet Paper Blaster. The gadget allows you to shoot toilet paper spit-wads out of something that resembles a Super Soaker.

This year, more than 1,000 exhibitors flocked to New York City to show their toys and attempt to lure in distributors.

In 2017, kids went crazy for Fingerlings, FurReal Pets and L.O.L. Surprise, all of which made an appearance at Toy Fair.