Newsy to launch 'Sold in America' documentary series

National news network Newsy is set to launch its new documentary series "Sold in America" this weekend.

The three-part series begins on Sunday, Feb. 18 and takes a deep dive into the criminal world intersection between drug addiction and sex trafficking.

The documentary features interviews with trafficking survivors, sex workers, pimps, buyers and public officials dealing with the issues.

“‘Sold in America’ puts deep reporting against a backdrop of intense, memorable scenes and nuanced, sensitive storytelling to paint a new picture of the buying and selling of sex,” Christina Hartman, vice president of news and programming for Newsy, said in a news release. “You will walk away heartbroken, then angry, but ultimately inspired to influence change.”

“Sold in America” premieres on Newsy’s cable and over-the-top live-streaming channels Sunday, Feb. 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The series can then be found for on-demand viewing beginning Thursday, Feb. 22, on streaming services including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Check local listings for channel availability.

Newsy is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, which owns this station.

See the trailer below.