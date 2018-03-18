'No Irish Pub' in Detroit refuses to serve Irish people as social experiment

Cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 43°
DETROIT (WXYZ) - "No Irish Pub," which opened in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day parade, has implemented a shocking rule to make a point.
The pub refuses to serve Irish people.
Those behind the idea want people to experience how Irish immigrants used to be treated in America.
It's described as a social experiment designed to start a conversation around immigrant rights.
View a video below:
No Irish Pub from Atlas Industries on Vimeo.
For more information, visit NoIrishPub.com
Elections in Russia aren't true elections - they're more a gauge of support for the Kremlin's work.
Talks are set to end in October, but there's still a lot negotiators need to work out.
The New York Times compared the atmosphere at polling places to a carnival.
They're expected to discuss denuclearization and a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.