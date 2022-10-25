Watch Now
NewsCovering America

Actions

No one hits Monday's Powerball jackpot, top prize grows for Wednesday

Powerball-Winners
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball-Winners
Posted at 4:37 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 07:37:30-04

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is now its seventh largest ever, reaching a projected jackpot of $680 million.

The jackpot increased after no one hit all six numbers in Monday's drawing, which was worth $625 million.

The numbers for Monday's drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and a Powerball of 16.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $1 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. Powerball said that Monday's drawing had 1.2 million winners of smaller prizes, including one person who hit all five white-ball numbers, winning $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Wednesday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since a winning ticket was purchased on Oct. 4, 2021 in California. That jackpot paid out $700 million.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra