No shot, no proof, no service: NYC businesses begin COVID vaccination checks

Bobby Caina Calvan/AP
Avner Balkany, 56, of Israel, shows his vaccination card while waiting to enter the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. He said he was unaware of the city's new vaccination rules but would have nevertheless been prepared to show proof that he was vaccinated in January.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Aug 17, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — New COVID-19 measures in New York City are putting restaurant servers, bartenders and ticket agents on the frontline of enforcing vaccination rules.

The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. That includes tourists.

The new rules went into effect Tuesday, but enforcement won’t begin until September.

The rapid spread of the delta variant has caused infections and hospitalizations to soar in recent weeks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says that if more people don't get vaccinated, they risk being shut out from city amenities like restaurants, public performances and museums.

