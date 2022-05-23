Watch
NOAA: Summer will see above-average temperatures, below-rainfall

The sweltering heat makes the "year-long fire season" trend significantly worse. And that heat isn't going anywhere soon.
Posted at 8:40 PM, May 22, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FILE) — The sweltering heat makes the "year-long fire season" trend significantly worse. And that heat isn't going anywhere soon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts tons of it this summer without much rain. It predicted nearly the entire contiguous United States will see above-average temperatures during the season.

The combination of hotter weather and below-average rainfall is expected to fuel the mega-drought in much of the west and the ongoing wildfires.

The only area with above-average precipitation probabilities is the Gulf Coast region and Florida.

