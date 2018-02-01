Arizona 14-year-old arrested for fleeing federal agents in van with 12 undocumented immigrants

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - A 14-year-old Arizona boy lead border patrol agents on a chase while a van full of Mexican citizens trying to stay in the United States, according to Border Patrol agents.

The chase happened Jan. 21 east of Nogales when Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents tried to stop the Dodge Caravan. Authorities followed the van until it crashed when the teen lost control.

The teen driver tried to run off, but was arrested. In the van, Border Patrol agents found 12 Mexican nationals in the U.S. illegally.

According to a press release issued by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the 14-year-old is an Arizona resident. He was arrested and charged with a felony charge of unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

The press release also states that the Mexican nationals were aged between 15 and 45. All 12 immigrants were arrested for immigration violations.