Nonprofit gives Americans 100K free lasagnas

Jason Adam Photography via AP
In this photo provided by Jason Adam Photography, Shari DiBrito, the New Jersey regional director for the nonprofit Lasagna Love, holds a lasagna on May 1, 2021, at her niece's house in Wayne, N.J. The grassroots nonprofit organization offering Americans free lasagnas recently surpassed its 100,000 lasagna delivery mark. Lasagna Love has been sharing the meals with Americans struggling with financial and other challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Aug 10, 2021
(AP) — A grassroots nonprofit organization offering Americans free lasagnas recently surpassed its 100,000 lasagna delivery mark.

Lasagna Love has been sharing the meals with Americans struggling with financial and other challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past year, the nonprofit has amassed 33,000 volunteers across every state in the country.

Although more Americans are getting vaccinated and heading back to work, the group's leaders say they're not letting up on their mission of offering a comforting plate of food to families.

They're aiming to get additional volunteers so more people can get home-cooked meals.

