Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

North Dakota lawmaker Ray Holmberg quits after reportedly texting with man jailed for child porn

Ray Holmbert
Will Kincaid/AP
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations Committee meeting at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D., on Jan. 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)
Ray Holmbert
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 16:54:11-04

North Dakota's longest-serving state senator says he'll resign following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.

Republican Ray Holmberg already had stepped down as head of a powerful panel that oversees the Legislature's business between sessions after a published report that he had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. Holmberg's resignation is effective June 1.

He had risen to become one of the state's most powerful lawmakers in a career that spanned 46 years.

79-year-old Holmberg released a statement that said, “Recent news stories have become a distraction for the important work of the legislative assembly during its interim meetings,” he said. “I want to do what I can, within my power, to lessen such distractions.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness