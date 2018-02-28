Nudists upset carrier won't deliver their mail in their Florida community

Fair
HI: 60°
LO: 44°
The nudists at the Eden RV Resort in Hudson, say one carrier refuses to deliver mail inside of their community because it makes her uncomfortable. Residents are outraged and are concerned they're missing important pieces of mail.
HUDSON, Florida — People living in a Florida nudist community say they're tired of not getting their mail from the postal service.
The nudists at the Eden RV Resort in Hudson say one carrier refuses to deliver mail inside of their community because it makes her uncomfortable.
Residents are outraged and are concerned they're missing important pieces of mail.
"There's a postal creed and it doesn't say anything about them not coming to nudist resorts. I pay for a service, I expect that service," resident Leonard Rusin said.
They say this has been going on for months and have even reached out to the carrier's supervisor.
The post office says that carrier is doing nothing wrong and is entitled to her right not to deliver mail if she's uncomfortable.
The European Union and the United Kingdom are at odds again about what Brexit will mean for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.
The Nobel Institute says police are looking into a possible false nomination of President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The head of Russia's Olympic committee said Wednesday its IOC membership has been "fully restored."
Experts from the United Nations found North Korea has been sending supplies to Syria that could be used in the production of chemical weapons.