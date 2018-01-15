Nurse in North Carolina accused of stealing fentanyl

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 48°
A Buncombe County, North Carolina nurse was charged with taking the painkiller, fentanyl, with the intent to defraud her employer.
Warrants say Meg Eisenhower took the drugs from April through June of 2017 while working as an registered nurse at Mission Hospital.
The warrants don't state how much fentanyl was taken.
The State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called for a new moderator in peace talks between Palestinians and Israel.
Turkey's president is accusing the U.S. of supporting terrorism, thanks to U.S. plans to back a Kurdish force on Turkey's border.
More than 70 people were hurt when the mezzanine floor gave way and crashed onto the lobby below, police say.
The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level for the Mayon volcano after it "noticeably increased its unrest."