NWS: More than 50 million Americans to be affected by winter weather this weekend

This weekend, more than 50 million Americans could be affected by winter weather as a major snowstorm is forecasted to blanket the upper Midwest to the East Coast.

That's according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a winter storm watch from Saturday until Monday, which could bring a mess of snow, ice, and wind.

Residents in North Dakota, down to northern Georgia, and up to Maine will be affected.

According to The Weather Channel, parts of northern North Dakota have already seen anywhere between 6 to 12 inches of snow, and parts of western Minnesota and North Iowa see 4 to 7 inches.

The NWS says those in the Midwest and the Middle Mississippi Valley will see about 8 to 12 inches of snow beginning Friday.

AccuWeather projects traveling will be a headache as disruptions are expected.