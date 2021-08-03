Watch
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

Mark Lennihan/AP
In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at Junior's Restaurant in New York. New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 17:21:39-04

New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

It is the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.

The new requirement will be phased in over several weeks in August and September. It s the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the delta variant.

Data shows that about 66% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated.

