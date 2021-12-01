Watch
Official: Michigan boy arrested in school shooting discussed killing students in video

Paul Sancya/AP
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 16:21:05-05

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy charged in a shooting at a Michigan high school recorded video night before violence in which he discussed killing students.

The revelation was made by Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis during a court hearing for Ethan Crumbley.

Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others Tuesday at Oxford High School. He’s charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and terrorism causing death. Willis made the comments shortly before Crumbley was to be arraigned.

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive for the violence.

