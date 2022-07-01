Officials: Surge in Fourth of July travel could result in frustration

(KERO) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend travel rush is here.

48 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend, either hitting the road or catching a flight and officials are predicting that this holiday travel period could be unlike any other before.

Thousands of flight cancellations and delays may mean big crowds and big frustration: The surging number of travelers and pandemic-related staffing shortages have airlines struggling to keep planes taking off.

Also Delta pilots hit the picket lines Thursday demanding better pay and better schedules.

The CEO of Delta promised passengers the airline will do better, writing: "If you've encountered delays and cancellations recently, i apologize."

At American Airlines, pilots are now being offered a 16% raise and others are getting triple pay to staff regional flights.

The head of the TSA says his agency is staffed for the holiday with 1,000 workers on standby if needed.

There's better news for people traveling by car.

A record number of Americans may be hitting the road but at least gas prices are down, dropping 9 cents in the last week with the national average now at $4.85.