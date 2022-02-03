Officials urge mask-wearing for fans attending Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The biggest challenge at the Super Bowl might not be on the field.

Los Angeles-area officials are urging fans to follow strict mask rules throughout the outdoor game and to keep them in place except while eating or drinking.

They acknowledged it will come down to personal responsibility since there is no way to police 70,000 cheering fans at football's crowning game.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was photographed without a mask at last weekend's NFC championship game. He says he held his breath when he removed the mask for a photo, and urged fans to wear them.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed were also pictured without masks at the game.

Newsom said he removed his mask only briefly and was otherwise “very judicious” wearing it.

Los Angeles has started to see drops in COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations since its peak in January.

The Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will take place on Feb. 13.