Ohio man leads authorities on wild chase spanning more than 50 miles before crashing car

WADSWORTH, Ohio - A man was arrested Thursday morning after he led several police agencies in Ohio on a chase spanning more than 50 miles in the Cleveland area before crashing his car into a semi on Interstate 76.

Chief Deputy Kenneth Baca of the Medina County Sheriff's Department said Michael Graham, 30, of Lodi, was clocked by Strongsville police going 141 mph on Interstate 71 southbound around 3 a.m.

Strongsville police pursued him to Route 18, but called off the pursuit after speeds became too high and dangerous.

A few hours later, a Medina County deputy spotted Graham's vehicle at a gas station in Litchfield, but he took off again with speeds reaching 114 miles mph through various communities.

Officers pursued him for several minutes, but then called off the second chase.

A short time later, a deputy witnessed Graham pull into his apartment complex in Lodi. That led to a third chase that continued onto I-76 eastbound.

Moments after that pursuit was terminated, Graham crashed into a semi near the Route 94 exit in Wadsworth.

He managed to crawl out of the mangled car and flee on foot from authorities. Graham was located near a Wadsworth park several hours later and arrested.

Graham is facing a felony charge of fleeing and eluding. Additional charges may be forthcoming, authorities said.