Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Ohio man who said he followed Trump's orders on Jan. 6 convicted

Capitol riots
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Capitol riots
Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:04:55-04

A federal jury convicted an Ohio man who testified that he was following orders from then-President Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol last year.

Jurors heard attorneys' closing arguments Thursday in the case against Dustin Byron Thompson. The 38-year-old man was convicted of obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory and stealing a coat rack from a Capitol office during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Thompson was the fifth defendant to be tried among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. He is the first to mount a defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul