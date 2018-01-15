Olympian Simone Biles claims Larry Nassar sexually abused her

Simone Biles, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist gymnast, claimed on Monday afternoon that she was sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar is facing a sentencing hearing on Tuesday after nearly 125 women have come forward, claiming the doctor of sexual abuse. Nassar was found guilty on seven counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also found guilty on a child pornography charge in July 2017.

"Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper," Biles said. "There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault."

A Michigan Department of Attorney General spokesperson told CNN that the office expects 88 individuals to give victim impact statements about Nassar's allegedly criminal behavior.

"This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust," Biles added.

Biles won four Olympic golds at the 2016 Rio Games. Biles said she is currently training to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Nassar was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics, treating hopeful young gymnasts and gold medal winners alike. As the national governing body of gymnastics in America, USA Gymnastics is responsible for selecting the national team and training young, promising athletes.

Biles is not the first prominent Olympian to make sexual abuse claims against Nassar. In November, Gabby Douglas, a three-time gold medalist, claimed Nassar had abused her.

Prominent US gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman are also among those who have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them.

CNN Newswire contributed to this report.