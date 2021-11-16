Watch
Organic baby spinach recalled due to E. coli outbreak

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Minnesota officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach collected from a sick person’s home.<br/> (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 20:39:01-05

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced a recall of Josie’s Organics baby spinach on Monday.

The product was sold at stores nationwide and has a "Best by" date of Oct. 23, 2021, the CDC says.

"Minnesota officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a package of leftover Josie’s Organics baby spinach collected from a sick person’s home," the CDC said in a statement on its website. "Five people in this outbreak reported eating spinach in the week before they got sick and 1 reported Josie’s Organics brand.

The CDC says people have reported getting sick in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

So far, the spinach has been linked to 10 illnesses and two hospitalizations.

People who have Josie's Organics baby spinach are asked to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

