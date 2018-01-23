'Get Out' among films nominated for Oscar best picture

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday amid what's proving to be an unpredictable and highly political awards season.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," a story about a mother's quest to solve her daughter's murder, the fantasy film "The Shape of Water," Steven Spielberg's journalism drama "The Post," and the social thriller "Get Out" are among the films considered contenders for best picture.

The Oscars come as the entertainment industry reckons with sexual harassment and gender inequality issues, unleashed by allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and a host of others.

Tiffany Haddish, Andy Serkis and Academy President John Bailey will announce the nominees in a live digital stream, with some assistance from previous Oscar winners.

The Academy's accounting firm PwC, which calculates the Oscar ballots and secures the winner envelopes, have announced new procedures for the ceremony to avoid another envelope mixup. Human error at last year's show led to "La La Land" mistakenly being named the best picture winner before the actual winner, "Moonlight," was announced.

Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Academy Awards, set for Sunday, March 4, 2018 on ABC.

