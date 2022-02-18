Oscars to require vaccination for some, but not all at awards show

The Oscars will reportedly require nominees and guests of the awards show to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

They must also provide two negative PRC tests, according to Variety and The New York Times.

However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will not require vaccinations for performers or presenters. Instead, they will reportedly be subject to rigorous testing.

This year's Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It will take place on March 27.

The show will feature three female hosts, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, for the first time.

Nominations for the Oscars were held last week.

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" leads all other films with 12 nominations.