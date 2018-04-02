Parkland students return from spring break with new security in place

PARKLAND, Florida — As students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School return from spring break, they will face several new security changes at the school.

On Monday, students will receive clear backpacks for free, and the superintendent says those will be the only backpacks allowed on campus.

The thousands of students at the school will also now wear a school identification badge everywhere on campus.

This comes after the deadly school shooting in February that killed 17 people, but also after a series of incidents the week leading up to spring break.

Two students were charged with bringing weapons on campus, and a third made a threat on social media.

Deputies also arrested the confessed shooter’s brother for trespassing on the school property. Zachary Cruz pleaded no contest Thursday and sentenced to time served and six months of probation.

A Broward County sheriff’s deputy was also suspended for allegedly sleeping in his patrol car while on duty at the school.

Florida Highway Patrol will also have eight troopers stationed at the school entrances. The Broward County School district is providing additional security as well.

This district will also consider metal detectors, metal detector wands, and trying to consolidate the point of entry for students and staff.

The memorial that honored their classmates for the past six weeks is no longer there. Over spring break, it was cleaned up and moved so the items can be preserved.