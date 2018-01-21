Patriots rally to win AFC title; will have chance to defend Super Bowl title

Justin Boggs
3:16 PM, Jan 21, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: James White #28 of the New England Patriots carries the ball as he is defended by Eli Ankou #54 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa
Copyright Getty Images

It might not have been a 28-3 deficit, but the New England Patriots once again had to overcome a sizable deficit. But veteran quarterback Tom Brady, playing with an injured hand, worked his magic again, leading the Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 

The Patriots will await the winner of the Vikings/Eagles game, which is being played Sunday evening. 

The AFC title marks the Patriots' third in four years. Brady is hoping to win his sixth Super Bowl in two weeks. 

