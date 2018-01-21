Patriots rally to win AFC title; will have chance to defend Super Bowl title

It might not have been a 28-3 deficit, but the New England Patriots once again had to overcome a sizable deficit. But veteran quarterback Tom Brady, playing with an injured hand, worked his magic again, leading the Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Patriots will await the winner of the Vikings/Eagles game, which is being played Sunday evening.

The AFC title marks the Patriots' third in four years. Brady is hoping to win his sixth Super Bowl in two weeks.