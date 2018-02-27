Deputies: 2 students arrested in Arizona HS threat, set up GoFundMe for ammo

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two students were taken into custody after they set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for ammunition to "shoot up" Combs High School in San Tan Valley, Arizona, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, deputies responded to the school for a report of a threat.

According to PCSO, a student reported to school officials that they had overheard two students talking about bringing a gun to school.

Deputies say a 15-year-old student had threatened to file off the serial number of a gun and bring it to campus.

A second student reportedly helped the 15-year-old set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for ammunition.

"The site explained that ammunition was expensive and they needed help to shoot up Combs High School," PCSO said in a statement.

The first student did not have any weapons, but the second student did have access to weapons at his home, deputies said.

The second student reportedly told deputies that he did not know who created the GoFundMe account but was there when it was created.

The GoFundMe account has since been removed, deputies said.

Both students were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism and interference or disruption of an education institution.