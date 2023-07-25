Pelosi: Kevin McCarthy 'playing politics' over expunging Trump impeachments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — California Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is accusing Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of playing politics with the idea of expunging former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

Pelosi said on Sunday the move would be "irresponsible."

"There was no choice. We had no choice. He must be impeached. Kevin is, you know, playing politics. It's not even clear if he constitutionally can expunge to those things. If he wants to put his members on the spot, his, his members in difficult races on the spot, that's a decision he has to make, but this is not responsible."

McCarthy has not scheduled a floor vote on the matter and when asked about it last Thursday he said it should go through committee like anything else.