Pennsylvania family finds missing dog 10 years after it ran away

A Pennsylvania family has been reunited with its dog nearly 10 years after she went missing.

Abby, a black lab lab mix, ran away from the Suierveld's Apollo, Pennsylvania home in 2008. The Suiervelds were devastated, and assumed Abby was gone forever.

But earlier this week, Abby turned up on the porch of George Speiring's house in Lower Burrell — located about 10 miles away from the Suierveld's house.

Speiring called police, who notified animal rescue workers. They quickly realized that Abby was microchipped, and hours later, she was on her way home for the first time in 10 years.

Abby is healthy and the Suiervelds think that another family may have been looking after her for the past decade. But according to Debra Suierveld, Abby still remembers that she and her daughter taught the dog.

“It feels like a part of my kids’ childhood is back, part of our family is back,” Suierveld told USA Today. “It’s pretty awesome.”