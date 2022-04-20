Secret Service shoots intruder near Peruvian embassy, agency says

The United States Secret Service reported an “officer-involved shooting” near the Peruvian embassy in Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that following a confrontation, uniformed members shot an “intruder” before 8 a.m. Wednesday. He added that no officers were injured in the incident.

The Secret Service is tasked with protecting foreign embassies in the United States.

A large police presence was on the scene, which also included members of the D.C. Metropolitan Police.