"Pet friendly" license plate could soon be available in Idaho

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 50°
Rep. Melissa Wintro, D-Boise, holds a mock up of the Idaho "pet friendly" license plate. Feb. 8, 2018
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho House Transportation & Defense Committee moved to introduce legislation Thursday that would create a "pet friendly" license plate.
The funds collected from sales of the plate would be used in a program to assist low-income families with the cost of spaying or neutering pets.
The goals of the program are:
Start-up fees would be reimbursed to the Idaho Transportation Department by the plate's sponsoring organization. ITD receives $13 per plate sold to offset the cost to administer the program.
The legislation awaits a full hearing.
President Moon Jae-in will meet with Kim Yo-jong; that's Kim Jong-Un's sister and trusted adviser.
Germany's two main political parties have reached a power-sharing agreement - but voters will need to give it their seal of approval first.
Kim Yo-jong, a high-ranking North Korean official and the sister of the country's leader, is planning to visit South Korea for the Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang, South Korea, used characters from its own city name to develop the special logo for the 2018 Winter Olympics.