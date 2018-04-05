Phoenix police shoot and kill woman who allegedly fired an AR-15 style rifle

Fair
PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a woman has died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.
The incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 7 p.m.
Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.
According to police, around 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area.
As officers arrived, a woman reportedly ran out with an AR-15 style rifle and fired shots which prompted officers to return fire, hitting the woman.
Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No further information was immediately available.
A spokesperson for President Rodrigo Duterte said Boracay will be shut down for six months in order to conduct some "much needed rehabilitation."
Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Caso met with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen on Wednesday.
Applicants get points for things like language skills, family ties and job offers. Those points can add up to permanent residence.
It's really not clear what the U.S. plans to do in Syria, but these three countries just met to talk about how to end the conflict.