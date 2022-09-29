PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian barrels across Florida leaving destruction, flooding and power outages

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

Smoldering homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP) AP

Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

Area where homes once stood is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

Damages boats lie on the land and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A damaged residence is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Martin) (AP Photo/Mary Martin)

Still taken from video of a power line erupting into flames during Hurricane Ian in Naples, Florida. Naples Fire and Rescue/ CNN Newsource

Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The entrance to the Sea World theme park is seen as the park is closed today and Thursday as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Utility trucks are staged ahead of Hurricane Ian, near the Florida Turnpike, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Wildwood, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Utility trucks are staged near the Orange County Convention center, ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. (NASA via AP)

Robert and Donna Antognoni work to secure a tarp ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Saint Petersburg, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall.



(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Cellphone video captures the roof of a home blowing away as powerful winds from Hurricane Ian caused damage in Naples Wednesday.



@NASHWX via CNN



In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. (Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next