Pipeline exec to face Congress as US recovers most of ransom

Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP
Posted at 2:11 AM, Jun 08, 2021
The chief executive of the massive fuel pipeline hit by ransomware last month is expected to detail his company’s response to the cyberattack and to explain his decision to authorize a multimillion-dollar payment when he testifies before Congress this week.

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount will face the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday, one day after the Justice Department revealed it had recovered the majority of the $4.4 million ransom payment the company made in hopes of getting its system back online.

A second hearing is set for Wednesday before the House Homeland Security Committee.

