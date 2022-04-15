Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. That's according to the regional police chief, who spoke Friday.

The jarring numbers came shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to ramp up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to alleged aggression on Russian territory.

That warning came after the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. official confirmed was hit by a Ukrainian missile.

Amid the ramped-up rhetoric, Moscow continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Fighting also continues in the pummeled city of Mariupol.

This week, President Joe Biden informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the U.S. was committing $800 million more in security assistance for Ukraine.

The package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers.

Russia has warned the U.S. about providing weapons to Ukraine, but the country has not been specific about how it would respond if the U.S. continues.