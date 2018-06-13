Police officer in Florida resigns after video shows him using racial slur

Fair
A St. Petersburg police officer resigned after cell phone video showed the officer using a racial slur on Monday night.
Supervisors with the department viewed the video and met with Officer Michael Naples on Tuesday. As a result, Naples resigned from the police department.
It started when Officer Naples responded to a call for service involving a dispute between a pizza delivery person and a customer.
A man reportedly struck the pizza delivery driver's vehicle with a fire extinguisher.
That man was given a notice of referral for criminal mischief, but as Naples was leaving, he had a verbal exchange with the man in which the officer used a racial slur.
In the video, St. Pete Police confirms the officer can be heard calling the man a piece of s*** n*****.
"We hold our officers to the highest professional standard. The use of profanity and racial slurs is not tolerated under any circumstances," sand Chief of Police Anthony Holloway.
Michael Naples was a probationary officer and was sworn in on July 10, 2017.
