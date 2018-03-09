Police responding to hostage situation at home for military veterans in California

Police in northern California are responding to a hostage situation at a home for military veterans.

According to the Associated Press, the man is currently holding two people hostage at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. Earlier reports said the man was holding three people.

The Napa County Register reports the man is wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon. Police report they have been fired at, though there are no reports of injuries.

"Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority," the home said on its Facebook page Friday. "We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement. Further official information will be provided by law enforcement when it is confirmed."

More on this as it develops.