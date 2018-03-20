Police surround Panera Bread near Princeton University campus

9:45 AM, Mar 20, 2018

Police have surrounded a Panera Bread near the Princeton University camps after a gunman was reported to be inside.

According to the Princeton University alert page, two campus buildings near the restaurant have been evacuated as a precaution. 

Classes are currently not in session, as Princeton is on its spring break.

More on this as it develops.

