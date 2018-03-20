Police surround Panera Bread near Princeton University campus

Cloudy
Police have surrounded a Panera Bread near the Princeton University camps after a gunman was reported to be inside.
According to the Princeton University alert page, two campus buildings near the restaurant have been evacuated as a precaution.
Classes are currently not in session, as Princeton is on its spring break.
More on this as it develops.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to secure U.S. support and investment and overcome some foreign policy friction between the two countries.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order that called Venezuela's recently issued cryptocurrency an "attempt to circumvent U.S. sanctions."
Investigators are looking into allegations former French President Nicolas Sarkozy accepted funds from Moammar Gadhafi to finance his campaign.
The Pentagon says joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea will resume April 1.