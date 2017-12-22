Police warn Idaho residents about person leaving underwear on doors

Meridian - Meridian, Idaho Police are investigating reports of a prowler in the Lochsa Falls area of Meridian after a pair of bizarre encounters.

Police were first contacted Monday when a family told them an unknown man entered their home through the back door. After hearing barking dogs, a family member noticed the open door and raced outside to see a man near Heroes park in a four-door car with a bandana over his face.

The family then told police that they have had four separate incidents where women's underwear were left on their front porch, including the day of the break-in.

On Thursday, Meridian Police responded to a burglary in process when a woman woke up from a nap and found a man upstairs in her home. The man ran past her and outside, and he too was wearing a mask over his face. The previous day she said she found a pair of women's underwear on her doorknob as well.

The man police are looking for is described as a white male about 6-feet tall with a thin/medium build. He was wearing a thick, black parka with a brown fur-lined hood, dark pants. gloves and a ski mask over his face.

Meridian Police are reminding its citizens to lock their doors.