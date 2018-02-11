Police: Winds hampering rescue efforts in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Seth Pines
7:48 AM, Feb 11, 2018
1 hour ago
flagstaff | northern arizona

We're working to gather more information after three people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon on Saturday evening.

Photo: Teddy Fujimoto

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo: Teddy Fujimoto

Teddy Fujimoto
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND CANYON WEST, AZ - Four people remain seriously hurt following a deadly helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon on Saturday evening, according to Chief Francis E. Bradley of the Hualapai Nation Police Department. 

At 5:20 p.m. Saturday, a Papillon Airways EC-130 helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers crashed near Quartermaster Canyon on the Hualapai Nation, Bradley said in a news release. 

Three passengers were confirmed dead. 

Bradley said four people remain at the scene and have been classified as "level one trauma patients."

According to Bradley, rescue efforts are being hindered by high winds, darkness and extremely rugged terrain where the crash is located. 

The only access to the crash site is by helicopter or on foot by hiking 20 miles. 

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News