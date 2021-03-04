Pope set for visit to Iraq

Pope Francis is set for a three-day visit to Iraq beginning Friday.

The Pope tweeted about the trip Thursday morning.

In a tweet, the Pope said, "I have long wanted to meet those people who have suffered so much. I ask you to accompany this apostolic journey with your prayers, so it may unfold in the best possible way and bear hoped-for fruits."

According to The Associated Press, Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani are meeting Saturday for at most 40 minutes, part of the time alone except for interpreters, in the Shiite cleric’s modest home in the city of Najaf.