Pope set for visit to Iraq

(AP/Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Father Nazeer Dako arranges a Vatican flag to welcome Pope Francis at St. Joseph's Chaldean Church ahead of the Pope's visit, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 09:17:36-05

Pope Francis is set for a three-day visit to Iraq beginning Friday.

The Pope tweeted about the trip Thursday morning.

In a tweet, the Pope said, "I have long wanted to meet those people who have suffered so much. I ask you to accompany this apostolic journey with your prayers, so it may unfold in the best possible way and bear hoped-for fruits."

According to The Associated Press, Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani are meeting Saturday for at most 40 minutes, part of the time alone except for interpreters, in the Shiite cleric’s modest home in the city of Najaf.

