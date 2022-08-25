Postal service introduces new Forever stamp featuring Renaissance era painting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The US Postal Service is introducing a new Christmas-themed Forever stamp ahead of the winter holidays.

The stamp features a 16th Century oil painting entitled "Virgin and Child." The painting's history is unclear, with sources attributing it to a Florentine artist of the High Renaissance era, Andrea del Sarto, but that remains unclear.

The painting is part of the Robert Dawson Evans Collection at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. The museum will host an event for the stamp's first issue day on September 22nd.