Powerball jackpot grows to $455 million; next drawing on St. Patrick's Day

Scripps National
6:14 AM, Mar 15, 2018

Powerball lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.

Justin Sullivan
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The estimated jackpot for the next Powerball drawing is $455 million after Wednesday's drawing provided no winners.

The cash value is $269.4 million and the next drawing takes place Saturday, March 17, which is also St. Patrick's Day.

Click here to visit the Powerball website.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News