Pregnant Georgians can list unborn children as dependent on tax returns

Teresa Crawford/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)
Posted at 5:33 PM, Aug 02, 2022
If you're pregnant in Georgia, you can now list your unborn child as a dependent on tax returns.

On Monday, the Georgia Department of Revenue released new guidance related to its Living Infants and Fairness Equality (LIFE) Act, which prevents doctors from performing abortions beyond six weeks, with some exceptions.

"In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the July 20, 2022, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Sistersong v. Kemp, the Department will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat... as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption," the agency said in a press release.

According to the department, a Georgian taxpayer at least six weeks pregnant on or after July 20 through Dec. 31, 2022 can list the embryo as a dependent on next year's taxes.

Those who claim an exemption will receive $3,000 for "each unborn child," the agency said.

