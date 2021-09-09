President Biden to lay out plan to boost COVID vaccination rates

(KERO) — Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is expected to announce his latest plan to boost COVID vaccination rates as cases of the coronavirus continue to spike across the U.S.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirming the president will layout a six-step plan over the next few months.

CNN reported the plan will include trying to vaccinate the millions of Americans who are not currently vaccinated.

Right now about 62% of people 12 and older are vaccinated.

The plan will also include providing booster shots, keeping schools open, increasing testing, requiring masks, and improving care for those who have COVID.

The president is scheduled to meet the press around 2 p.m. Thursday.