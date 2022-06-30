Watch Now
President Biden wraps up European trip following G7, NATO summits

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden listens while meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO summit in Madrid, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 4:32 AM, Jun 30, 2022
President Joe Biden is wrapping up his five-day European trip on Thursday after meeting with fellow NATO leaders earlier in the day.

Biden will answer questions about the trip at an 8 a.m. news conference from Spain.

Biden’s European trip started in Germany with a gathering of G7 leaders. Much of the focus was on rising oil prices and slowing global inflation. The leaders there agreed to establish a price cap on Russian oil to prevent the nation from profiting off the high price of oil.

Biden then moved on to the NATO summit in Spain this week. The conference was highlighted by the alliance extending an invitation to Sweden and Finland to join the group after Turkey dropped its objection.

The president will return to the United States Thursday evening.

