President to speak on cyberattack against major gasoline pipeline

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (AP) —President Joe Biden plans to speak on Thursday about the cyberattack against a major gasoline pipeline. It's more evidence of his administration’s awareness of the political perils associated with the shutdown and of White House efforts to turn the situation into a new reason to argue for his infrastructure package. The sudden supply crunch after last week's pipeline company hack showed the challenges that can pop up for a White House that must constantly respond to world events. The pipeline was restarted on Wednesday, and Biden followed with an executive order to improve cybersecurity.