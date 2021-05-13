Watch
President to speak on cyberattack against major gasoline pipeline

Seth Wenig/AP
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Colonial Pipeline
Posted at 7:22 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 10:22:24-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (AP) —President Joe Biden plans to speak on Thursday about the cyberattack against a major gasoline pipeline. It's more evidence of his administration’s awareness of the political perils associated with the shutdown and of White House efforts to turn the situation into a new reason to argue for his infrastructure package. The sudden supply crunch after last week's pipeline company hack showed the challenges that can pop up for a White House that must constantly respond to world events. The pipeline was restarted on Wednesday, and Biden followed with an executive order to improve cybersecurity.

