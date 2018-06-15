President Trump confirms Michael Cohen is no longer his attorney

Fair
Speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Friday morning, President Donald Trump said Michael Cohen is no longer his personal attorney.
Cohen has been under investigation by federal authorities and is accused of giving a $130,000 payment for silence to an adult film star, Stormy Daniels, who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump.
The payment was made in 2016.
Both the U.S. and China are taking aim at potential weak spots in what could be the first round of a major trade war.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to repatriate the remains of U.S. soldiers during the Singapore summit with President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump said Friday that the tariffs will be imposed on goods "that contain industrially significant technologies."
The country's tourism minister said the new tax would cost up to $35 New Zealand dollars - about $24 American dollars - per person.