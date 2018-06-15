President Trump confirms Michael Cohen is no longer his attorney

6:26 AM, Jun 15, 2018
Speaking to reporters outside of the White House on Friday morning, President Donald Trump said Michael Cohen is no longer his personal attorney.

Cohen has been under investigation by federal authorities and is accused of giving a $130,000 payment for silence to an adult film star, Stormy Daniels, who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump.

The payment was made in 2016.

 

